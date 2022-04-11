2 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Los Angles

Two people were killed and four more injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the U.S. city of Los Angeles, local authorities said

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. local time (2013 GMT) at the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in an alert.

Two male adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene. An additional four gun-shot victims were transported to nearby hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the department.

"There is no additional information available at this time," the department said, urging anyone with information about the incident to contact its Homicide Bureau.