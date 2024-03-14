Open Menu

2 Killed In Flash Flood In Central Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM

2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) -- Two people have been killed in a flash flood in Pekalongan regency in Indonesia's Central Java province, a local disaster management official said Thursday.

Heavy rain hit the area on Wednesday night, causing the flash flood, which broke the river embankment and submerged residential areas, head of the Pekalongan disaster management agency Budi Raharjo said.

The two victims were a mother and her child, who were discovered next to the wreckage of a house after being carried away by the flooding water.

A total of 20 houses were damaged with two buildings of worship, a school, and a bridge destroyed in the flood.

The flood has now subsided, and 61 people were still staying at an evacuation center because their homes were damaged. The government has provided logistic support and established public kitchens.

