2 Killed In India Protests Over BJP Leaders' Blasphemous Remarks

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 11:40 AM

2 killed in India protests over BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

Patna, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian police shot dead two protesters and arrested more than 130 others during street rallies sparked by a ruling party official's blasphemous remarks, authorities told AFP Saturday.

Anger has engulfed the Islamic world since last week, when a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party uttered blasphemous remarks.

Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in huge numbers across India and neighbouring countries to condemn the remarks, with police firing on a crowd in the eastern city of Ranchi.

"Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters... resulting in the death of two," a police officer from the eastern city of Ranchi told AFP.

Authorities cut internet connections in the city and imposed a curfew, with local resident Shabnam Ara telling AFP the atmosphere remained tense on Saturday.

Police in Uttar Pradesh fired tear gas to disperse at least one rally after several demonstrations were staged across the northern state.

