2 Killed In Train-car Collision In Indonesia's North Sumatra

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and two others critically injured after a passenger train hit a car in the Indonesian city of Tebing Tinggi in North Sumatra province on Wednesday, the city police said.

The city's traffic police chief Dhoria Simanjuntak told local media the accident occurred when the car carrying the four people was allegedly trespassing at a railroad crossing without a bar gate and a signal in Rambutan subdistrict.

Hit by the train heading to the province's capital Medan from Tebing Tinggi, the car reportedly bounced off about 10 meters, leaving two passengers killed and two others critically injured, according to Simanjuntak.

He added that further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Deadly road accidents, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving, are frequently reported in this Southeast Asian country.

