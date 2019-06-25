2 killed, tens of thousands evacuated after explosion in south Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Two people were killed, 165 people injured and roughly 40,000 people were evacuated after an explosion rocked a military depot in Kazakhstan's southern city of Arys, Turkestan region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Ilyin, one man killed in the Monday blast was a local resident, whose car was hit by the shell and caused his death. The other killed was a soldier of the Defense Ministry, and his body was found not far from the military unit during the search operations.

So far 165 people have come to seek medical assistance as a result of the explosion, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said at the Government session.

"At present, it is impossible to extinguish fire at the military unit because of the explosion of the shells.

There are 23 groups of firefighters working in Arys. Evacuation measures are ongoing, (and) 2815 people were evacuated from the territory of the emergency. More than 41,000 people have left the town," the press service of the Ministry of internal affairs said.

Minister of Defense N. Yermekbayev said the military unit has been equipped with necessary security devices and the depot has been surrounded by soil.

There were no radioactive munitions and shells, and no danger of radiation, said the defense minister, adding that more than 1,200 soldiers were mobilized to evacuate residents, as well as to ensure public order.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday flew to the scene, visited damaged houses, and met with the victims and evacuated people, promising them to restore the town. The government has declared a state of emergency in Turkestan region.