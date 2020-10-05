2 more U.S. soldiers in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

Two more U.S. soldiers and one of their family members in South Korea have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry about the virus spread here, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Two more U.S. soldiers and one of their family members in South Korea have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry about the virus spread here, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that the three USFK affiliated individuals were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus pandemic after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 27 and 29.

Of them, the two service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Sept. 27 and 29. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

The other individual, a dependent of a U.S. army service member, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the United States on Sept.

29.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek and at Kunsan Air Base in North Jeolla province.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel has risen to 201, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Worries remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 24,164.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.