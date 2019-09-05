UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 NATO Service Members Killed In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:54 PM

2 NATO service members killed in Afghanistan

At least two NATO service members were among the casualties of Thursday's Taliban claimed suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, an official statement confirmed

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two NATO service members were among the casualties of Thursday's Taliban claimed suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, an official statement confirmed.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement that one of the slain service members was from the U.S., and one from Romania.

Any further information on the Romania casualty will come from Bucharest, said the statement, adding that the name of any U.S. service member killed in action is withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete.

With today's bombing, the number of U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan this year reached 18. In the attack, a total of 10 locals were killed and over 40 wounded, according to the Afghan Health Ministry.

The attack took place three days after a truck bomb targeted a compound of foreign troops and aid agencies, killing 16 people, including Nepalese, British and Romanian nationals, and wounding 119 others.

The violence also came on the heels of the U.S. and Taliban concluding the ninth session of marathon round of peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha last week.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack NATO Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Marathon Resolute Doha Bucharest Romania Family From

Recent Stories

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

19 minutes ago

Senate Committee Accepts Islamabad Police Apology

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police issues traffic diversion ..

2 minutes ago

One Police Officer Injured in Blast in Donetsk Peo ..

2 minutes ago

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister terms Sept 6 bright chapter of coun ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.