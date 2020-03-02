2 new corona-virus cases confirmed in Algeria

(@FahadShabbir)

ALGIERS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Two new cases of novel corona-virus infection were confirmed in Algeria, the Algerian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The two include a 54-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter, who live in the northern province of Blida, some 50 km to the southwest of the capital city Algiers, the ministry said in a statement quoted by the state-run ENTV channel.

It said that though the two patients exposed no visible signs of the virus, they were detected thanks to the surveillance system put in place by the health authorities.

The two patients have been placed under quarantine and are currently undergoing medical treatment, it added.

The two received at their home some relatives from Feb.

14 to 21, including an 83-year-old Algerian man and his daughter who live in France. They were both tested positive for the new corona-virus after return to France on Feb. 21.

The Algerian health authorities immediately conducted an epidemiological investigation on the mother and daughter, who were diagnosed with the new corona-virus infection.

In late February, Algerian health authorities announced the first confirmed corona-virus case in the country, involving an Italian national who had been deported back to Italy after receiving medical care.

Algeria has taken precautionary measures at its airports, ports, and land border crossings, including the installation of temperature cameras, to prevent the spread of the virus.