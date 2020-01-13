2 people dead in aircraft crash in S. Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed at Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, said the City's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) on Monday.

DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the aircraft crashed near Springs Airfield on Sunday, the rescuers were called to the scene in the evening.

"Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived at the scene," he said, adding that "they were found to have sustained severe internal and visible multiple external trauma, hence they lost their lives." It is believed that the aircraft was about to land when it crashed.

The identities of the deceased have been withheld.

The Civil Aviation Authority has begun a probe into the accident.