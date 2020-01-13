UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 People Dead In Aircraft Crash In S. Africa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:25 PM

2 people dead in aircraft crash in S. Africa

Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed at Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, said the City's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) on Monday

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed at Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, said the City's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) on Monday.

DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the aircraft crashed near Springs Airfield on Sunday, the rescuers were called to the scene in the evening.

"Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived at the scene," he said, adding that "they were found to have sustained severe internal and visible multiple external trauma, hence they lost their lives."It is believed that the aircraft was about to land when it crashed. The identities of the deceased have been withheld. The Civil Aviation Authority has begun a probe into the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Died Springs Sunday

Recent Stories

ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, prot ..

26 minutes ago

Govt to increase services exports for economic gro ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Secretary stresses private sector rol ..

1 minute ago

Court extends 7-day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

1 minute ago

Minister orders security audits of Sikh Gurdwaras ..

1 minute ago

Senior Egyptian Lawmaker Hopes Russia to Settle Li ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.