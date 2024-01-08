(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Two passengers were injured on Monday after a light plane overshot the runway on a small island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, local media reported.

The plane was reportedly carrying nine passengers when it attempted to land on Lizard Island, about 1,600 km northwest of Brisbane, according to 9News network.