UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Protesters Killed, Dozens Injured In Iraqi Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

2 Protesters killed, dozens injured in Iraqi capital

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in protests that erupted on Friday near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, according to a medical source

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):At least two people were killed and dozens injured in protests that erupted on Friday near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, according to a medical source.

An Iraqi security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the police used force to disperse protesters who entered the Green Zone that houses key government buildings and foreign embassies.

Despite heavy security deployment around the Green Zone, the protesters blocked key bridges connecting the diplomatic enclave to Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad.

"The police used water canons to disperse the protesters," the police source told Anadolu Agency.

In the Iraqi provinces of Basra and Thi Qar, protesters gathered in public squares and in front of government buildings. They also held sit-ins.

Iraq's top Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani, for his part, warned against plunging the country into violence and chaos during protests in Baghdad and southern provinces.

This came in a statement read by his representative Abdul Mahdi Karbalai during Friday praying in the southern city of Karbala.

Al-Sistani called on demonstrators and security forces to "strictly adhere to the peacefulness of the demonstrations and not to allow violence, riots and vandalism." He also called for an independent judicial investigation into the violence during the protests in the country earlier this month which caused around 149 people dead.

Over the past month, Iraq witnessed mass anti-corruption protests which left hundreds dead. Successive Iraqi governments have failed to put an end to nepotism and corruption as the current government struggles to end the mismanagement of public funds.

According to the World Bank figures, Iraq has a high rate of youth unemployment around 25%. It is also ranked as the 12th most corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Corruption World Riots Police World Bank Water Iraq Karbala Basra Baghdad Media Government Top

Recent Stories

President Xi meets delegates attending Understandi ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Expects Norwegian Counter ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Manages to Settle Donbas Co ..

10 minutes ago

Arif Hassani inspects development schemes in Lasb ..

16 minutes ago

Pound retreats as Johnson seeks election to delive ..

17 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Rajanpur

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.