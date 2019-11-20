UrduPoint.com
2 S. Koreans Released From Seizure By Houthi Rebels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:08 PM

Two South Korean sailors were released from seizure by Houthi rebels in Yemen, South Korean foreign ministry said on Wednesday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):Two South Korean sailors were released from seizure by Houthi rebels in Yemen, South Korean foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

All of 16 people abroad three vessels, including two of South Korean nationality, were released by the Yemeni rebels at about 00:40 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The release came some 45 hours after they were seized by the rebels at around 3:50 a.m. local time Monday, the ministry said.

The released South Koreans are the captain of a 50-ton tug boat, identified by his family name Kim in his 60s, and the chief engineer of an 832-ton drilling rig with his surname Lee in his 60s.

Another two sailors of foreign nationalities on board the South Korean vessels were also released. The vessels belong to the South Korean company Woongjin Development Co.

The third vessel was a 545-ton tug boat of Saudi Arabia, which carried 10 people of foreign nationalities, the ministry said.

The release of all the people seized by the rebels was the result of efforts made by South Korea in close cooperation with the United States, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ministry noted.

