BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and more than 20 others injured when two speedboats collided in Phuket on Monday morning, police said.

One of the speedboats carrying tourists, most of whom were Russians, was leaving a pier near Royal Phuket Marina when it accidentally collided with the other boat with no passengers aboard.

Two young passengers, aged six and 12, were pronounced dead at hospital, the police said. The injured tourists were rushed to hospitals.