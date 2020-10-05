UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Wanted Terrorists Neutralized In Eastern Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

2 Wanted terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

At least two wanted terrorists were neutralized in eastern Turkey, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday. In a Twitter post, Suleyman Soylu said one of the terrorists was in the red, while the other was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list

ANKARA APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two wanted terrorists were neutralized in eastern Turkey, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday. In a Twitter post, Suleyman Soylu said one of the terrorists was in the red, while the other was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Orange Women Post

Recent Stories

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

10 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

12 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago

How some stains on news channels hijacked a conver ..

32 minutes ago

Tokyo Stock Exchange Sets Up Independent Panel to ..

3 minutes ago

Eight killed in attack targeting Afghan governor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.