2 Wanted terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

ANKARA APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two wanted terrorists were neutralized in eastern Turkey, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday. In a Twitter post, Suleyman Soylu said one of the terrorists was in the red, while the other was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.