20 Abducted Nigerian Medical Students Freed
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Twenty Nigerian medical students kidnapped as they went to a convention have been freed more than a week after their abduction, police said Saturday.
Gunmen seized the 20 on August 15 as they travelled to a conference in Benue state, in the centre of the country, and later demanded a ransom, police said.
State police said in a statement that they had "confirmed the release of the 20 students from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos".
Nigerian police on Saturday said on X that the students had been freed "without any ransom paid". The group was "rescued tactically and professionally", said police spokesman Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
The country's police chief had this week deployed a "tactical squad" in Benue as part of efforts to find the latest victims of a rising wave of abductions in Africa's most populous country.
Fortune Olaye, secretary general of the NIMSA national medical students association, confirmed the release to AFP. "We've spoken to them on the phone. They are safe," Olaye said.
Thousands of people are abducted for ransom in Nigeria each year, though there are few reliable statistics. The Nigerian consultancy, SBM Intelligence, said it had recorded 4,777 kidnappings in the country between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking power in May 2023 and January 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church56 minutes ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims1 hour ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media2 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday2 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure3 hours ago
-
French teen Lanier takes Japan Open badminton title3 hours ago
-
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case4 hours ago
-
Thirteen dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency4 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate issued summons over vote dispute6 hours ago
-
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters6 hours ago