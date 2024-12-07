Open Menu

20 Civilians Killed In Russia, Syria Strikes Near Homs City: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM

20 civilians killed in Russia, Syria strikes near Homs city: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Russian and Syrian strikes killed 20 civilians, including five children, near Homs on Friday, a war monitor said, as rebels advanced towards the country's third-largest city in a lightning advance.

"Russian air strikes and Syria air raids and shelling killed 20 people near Homs city, including five people from the same family," said Rami Abdel Rahman, of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria's defence ministry later said it was conducting attacks north of the city.

The Syrian military is "carrying out a qualitative operation... in the northern countryside of Homs, with cover from the joint Syrian-Russian air force, artillery, rockets and armoured vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

