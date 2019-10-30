UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Dead, 473 Injured In Chile Protests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:53 PM

20 dead, 473 injured in Chile protests

At least 20 people died and 473 others were injured in Chile's protests from Oct. 19 to 27 during state of emergency, the interior ministry said Tuesday

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 20 people died and 473 others were injured in Chile's protests from Oct. 19 to 27 during state of emergency, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry added that hundreds of police officers and members of the armed forces were also injured.

Authorities recorded 1,227 serious incidents during the protests, including arson, looting and destruction of public and private property.

About 455 police cars, 49 subway stations and 26 buses from the public transport system were damaged by protesters. During the curfew, 7,166 people were detained and 2,037 were imprisoned.

On Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced eight ministers in response to the anti-government protests.

The demonstrations were sparked by a hike in subway fares and grew into a widespread movement against high living costs in the country.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry Died Chile From

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

11 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 8 is the best smartphone available in ..

31 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Working on Possible New Prisoner E ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.44 a barrel T ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism conce ..

20 minutes ago

Any Drills Near Russian Borders Cause Concerns - M ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.