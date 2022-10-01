UrduPoint.com

20 Dead After Attack On Civilian Convoy In Ukraine: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine: governor

The bodies of 20 people were found following an attack on a convoy of cars with civilians near the town of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine, the governor of the Kharkiv region said Saturday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The bodies of 20 people were found following an attack on a convoy of cars with civilians near the town of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine, the governor of the Kharkiv region said Saturday.

"In the Kupiansk district, a shot-at convoy of cars containing civilians was found. According to preliminary data, 20 people died in the cars," governor Oleg Synegubov said on the Telegram messenger site.

Russians "attacked civilians who tried to escape the shelling. This is cruelty that has no justification," Synegubov added.

On Friday AFP reporters saw the bodies of at least 11 civilians, who died on an exposed section of road as defeated Russian forces retreated from Kupiansk.

The Ukrainian troops who found the group of destroyed civilian cars with dead and in some cases burned bodies, said they believed Russian troops had attacked a civilian convoy.

The bodies remained where they died in and around the six vehicles on a road from the village of Kyrylivka, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) east of Kharkiv.

A small van or minibus was completely burnt out, with the carbonised remains of four people within. At least one of these corpses appeared small enough to have been a child.

Russia's February invasion left its forces in command of a swathe of northern and eastern Ukraine, but this month a lightning counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region has driven them back.

Russian forces have been accused of brutalising and murdering civilians in occupied areas several times during the seven-month-old war.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicles Road Died Van Kharkiv SITE February From

Recent Stories

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National D ..

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

2 minutes ago
 PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical ..

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical end

5 minutes ago
 Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman ..

Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

13 minutes ago
 WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lah ..

WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.