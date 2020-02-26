20 dead in Delhi riots, 189 wounded: hospital director

Twenty people have now died in days of sectarian riots in New Delhi, with 189 people wounded including around 60 by gunshot, the director of the hospital treating most of those affected said Wednesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Twenty people have now died in days of sectarian riots in New Delhi, with 189 people wounded including around 60 by gunshot, the director of the hospital treating most of those affected said Wednesday.

"The death toll stands at 20, 189 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Around 60 have gunshot wounds," Sunil Kumar from the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital told AFP.