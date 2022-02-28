UrduPoint.com

20 Dead In Rebel Attack In East DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 20 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed in a fresh attack by the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, monitors said on Monday.

"At least 20 civilians were killed in #Kikura village (#Beni territory, North #Kivu) on Sunday night. The #ADF are suspected," the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter.

