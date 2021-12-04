UrduPoint.com

20 Killed As Kenya Bus Plunges Off Bridge Into River

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

At least 20 people drowned on Saturday when a bus travelling to a wedding in central Kenya was swept off a bridge into a flooded river, police said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 20 people drowned on Saturday when a bus travelling to a wedding in central Kenya was swept off a bridge into a flooded river, police said.

"The search and rescue is ongoing but so far 20 bodies have been taken out," said Joseph Yakan, police commander in the Mwingi East area.

