20 killed as Kenya bus plunges off bridge into river

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 20 people drowned on Saturday when a bus travelling to a wedding in central Kenya was swept off a bridge into a flooded river, police said.

"The search and rescue is ongoing but so far 20 bodies have been taken out," said Joseph Yakan, police commander in the Mwingi East area.