20 killed as passenger bus rolls over in northern Iran

(@imziishan)

At least 20 people were killed after a passenger bus rolled over in northern Iran, according to the country's state-run TV network on Thursday

istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 20 people were killed after a passenger bus rolled over in northern Iran, according to the country's state-run tv network on Thursday.

Press TV reported that the incident occurred in Doab region of Mazandaran province while the bus was traveling from the capital Tehran to Gonbad-e Kavus in Golestan province.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Initial investigations indicated a technical glitch for the cause of the accident, according to Fars news Agency.

Approximately 20,000 people die in traffic accidents in Iran yearly. Improper passing and inappropriate speeding are the main reasons for the crashes in the country.