20 Killed In Indonesian Quake: Disaster Agency

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured in a strong earthquake Thursday that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku islands, destroying homes and triggering landslides

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured in a strong earthquake Thursday that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku islands, destroying homes and triggering landslides.

"The total number of people who died in the earthquake is 20," National disaster mitigation spokesman Agus Wibowo said in statement.

"At least 100 people were injured and more than 2,000 evacuated," he added.

More Stories From World

