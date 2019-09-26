20 killed in Indonesian quake: disaster agency

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured in a strong earthquake Thursday that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku islands, destroying homes and triggering landslides

"The total number of people who died in the earthquake is 20," National disaster mitigation spokesman Agus Wibowo said in statement.

"At least 100 people were injured and more than 2,000 evacuated," he added.