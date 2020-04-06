UrduPoint.com
20 Mali Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack

Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

20 Mali soldiers killed in militant attack

Some 20 Malian soldiers were killed in an apparent militants' attack Monday, local politicians and a military official said, in the latest bout of violence in the war-torn West African state

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Some 20 Malian soldiers were killed in an apparent militants' attack Monday, local politicians and a military official said, in the latest bout of violence in the war-torn West African state.

Militants attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba early on Monday morning, according to a local government official, who called the assailants "terrorists" and said at least 20 soldiers had died.

Another local official gave a similar account, but suggested the death toll was likely higher than 20, while a leading army official also confirmed an attack had taken place, with losses on both sides.

Your Thoughts and Comments

