20 Peacekeepers Wounded In Mali Attack: UN

Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

At least 20 peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on their base central Mali on Wednesday, a United Nations spokesperson said, offering a provisional toll

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 20 peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on their base central Mali on Wednesday, a United Nations spokesperson said, offering a provisional toll.

The attack took place at around 7 am near a UN peacekeepers' base in Kerena, a village in the war-torn centre of the Sahel state.

