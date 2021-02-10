20 Peacekeepers Wounded In Mali Attack: UN
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 20 peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on their base central Mali on Wednesday, a United Nations spokesperson said, offering a provisional toll.
The attack took place at around 7 am near a UN peacekeepers' base in Kerena, a village in the war-torn centre of the Sahel state.