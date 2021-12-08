20 sentenced to death for Bangladesh student killing: prosecutor

Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticised the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP

Dhaka, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticised the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP.

"Twenty people have been sentenced to death and five people were sentenced to life in prison over the killing of Abrar Fahad," prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.