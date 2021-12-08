UrduPoint.com

20 Sentenced To Death For Bangladesh Student Killing: Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:27 PM

20 sentenced to death for Bangladesh student killing: prosecutor

Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticised the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP

Dhaka, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticised the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP.

"Twenty people have been sentenced to death and five people were sentenced to life in prison over the killing of Abrar Fahad," prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.

Related Topics

Murder Bangladesh Social Media Student 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to a ..

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to air missiles

46 seconds ago
 Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence a ..

Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence agencies in making Balochistan ..

16 minutes ago
 AJK PM launches quality higher educational project ..

AJK PM launches quality higher educational projects in remote areas of the State ..

1 minute ago
 Fawad greets newly elected office bearers of PAS

Fawad greets newly elected office bearers of PAS

1 minute ago
 Northern Ireland Protocol stokes EU-UK tensions

Northern Ireland Protocol stokes EU-UK tensions

1 minute ago
 Thai Supreme Court jails tycoon over wildlife poac ..

Thai Supreme Court jails tycoon over wildlife poaching

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.