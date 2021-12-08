20 Sentenced To Death For Bangladesh Student Killing: Prosecutor
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:27 PM
Dhaka, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Bangladesh sentenced 20 people to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a university student who criticised the government on social media, a prosecutor told AFP.
"Twenty people have been sentenced to death and five people were sentenced to life in prison over the killing of Abrar Fahad," prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.