20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian college

MAHARASHTRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) A 20-year old girl student tragically passed away from a heart attack while delivering a speech at an event of a local college in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The Indian media reported that the incident took place at a college in the city of Dharashiv, Maharashtra, where the young student collapsed from a heart attack while giving a speech.

The student fell during her speech and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The incident occurred at Maharshi Guruvarya Shinde Mahavidyalaya in the Paranda area of Dharashiv. A video of the event has also gone viral, though the exact date of the incident has not been confirmed.

The student has been identified as Varsha Khurat. In the viral video, she can be seen and heard delivering a speech in Marathi and smiling along with the audience.

As she continued, her voice gradually weakened until she suddenly collapsed. The several people rushed forward to help her.

Indian media also reported a similar recent incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where a 50-year-old man died of a heart attack while delivering a speech during his and his wife's 25th wedding anniversary celebration, turning the joyous event into one of sorrow.

Wasim Sarwar, a businessman, and his wife Farah were dancing during the celebration held at Pilibhit Bypass Road in Bareilly when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed he had already passed away.

In a separate incident in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, a veterinary doctor suffered a heart attack while driving. His car eventually stopped near a park, where citizens found him unconscious.