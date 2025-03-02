20 young changemakers shortlisted for 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Twenty extraordinary young individuals, including social entrepreneurs, climate advocates, innovators, and community health champions from across the Commonwealth, have been shortlisted for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work.

The awards recognise the exceptional contributions of young people to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enhancing development in their communities and beyond.

The top regional winners and the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will be announced at a special ceremony on 12 March 2025, hosted by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

This year, the adjudication process received an overwhelming response, with over 800 applications carefully reviewed by a panel of 54 Pan-Commonwealth adjudicators. From an initial shortlist of 31, the 20 finalists were selected.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General congratulated the finalists, stating that their projects demonstrate the great potential of 1.7 billion young people across the Commonwealth and their commitment to making it fairer, more secure, more sustainable, and more prosperous.

The awards serve as a platform for the Commonwealth Secretariat to empower, engage, and amplify the voices of youth across the 56 member states. This year, the Khalili Foundation and the Commonwealth Foundation have partnered to further promote the finalists' work globally and help them scale their success.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s Head of Social Policy Development, Layne Robinson, highlighted the importance of recognising young people as valuable assets to society who address global challenges with creativity and courage.

The Youth Awards will be one of the key events commemorating Commonwealth Day on 10 March 2025, celebrated across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, the Pacific, and Europe. The awards ceremony will be held at Marlborough House, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat, and attended by senior government officials, youth leaders, and stakeholders.

The 2025 regional finalists, listed alphabetically by region, are; Comfort Peace Ayikoru from Uganda, Faith Kuya from Tanzani, Fredrick Kioko Kilonzo from Kenya, Stanley Anigbogu from Nigeria, Keyaan Shah from India, Murad Ansary from Bangladesh, Putri Humairah Binti Monashofian, Putra from Malaysia, Smriti Bhaya from India, Joshua Andall from Grenada, Kache Hanna from The Bahamas, Nicholas Kee from Jamaica, Romario Simpson from Jamaica, Christopher Lee from Canada, Justin Langan from Canada, Rateb Ajamieh from Canada, Zubair Junjunia from United Kingdom, Bethalyn Kelly from Solomon Islands, Jack Anderson from Australia, Malaki Tito from Samoa, and Ruby Riethmuller from Australia.

The Commonwealth Foundation will provide up to £30,000 in funding to support the awards, further reinforcing the Commonwealth’s commitment to empowering young leaders and fostering positive change worldwide.

The Khalili Foundation has announced the recipients of the prestigious PEACE awards, recognizing five exceptional young individuals for their remarkable contributions to fostering a more peaceful and equitable world. Each awardee will receive £2,000 in support of their efforts, which have demonstrated significant progress in promoting peace.

The five winners of the PEACE awards, listed alphabetically by region, are Abongdoh Maluyane Titu from Cameroon, Daphine Namagembe from Uganda, Emmanuel Cosmas Msoka from the United Republic of Tanzania, Fakhar Jabran from Pakistan, and Hafsah Muheed from Sri Lanka.

The PEACE awards form part of the Commonwealth Youth Programme, which has been dedicated to supporting youth development in member countries for over 50 years. The initiative highlights the vital role young leaders play in addressing global challenges and advancing peace and justice within their communities.