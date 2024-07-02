200 Candidates Quit French Runoff, Aiming To Block Far Right: AFP Tally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM
At least 200 candidates have stood down ahead of France's runoff election as President Emmanuel Macron and a left-wing coalition seek to block the far right, an AFP tally showed on Tuesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 200 candidates have stood down ahead of France's runoff election as President Emmanuel Macron and a left-wing coalition seek to block the far right, an AFP tally showed on Tuesday.
On Sunday, France votes in the decisive final round of the snap legislative polls Macron called after his camp received a drubbing in European elections last month.
The rivals are hoping that tactical withdrawals to unify the vote ahead of the runoff will prevent the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen winning an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.
Ahead of Tuesday's 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) deadline for registration for the second round, at least 200 candidates had already dropped out, nearly all of them left-wing or members of Macron's centrist camp, according to AFP.
Of the candidates who have decided to quit the race more than 110 are members of the left-wing New Popular Front and more than 70 represent Macron's camp.
A far-right candidate also stood down over an old social media post of herself in a Nazi cap, a party official told local media.
The far-right party scored a victory in the June 30 first round with more than 10.6 million votes.
Just 76 lawmakers, almost all from the far right and left were elected outright in the first round.
The fate of the remaining 501 seats will be determined in the second round in run-offs between two or three remaining candidates.
Recent Stories
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..
Minister reviews monsoon preparations
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed
More Stories From World
-
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara5 minutes ago
-
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office5 minutes ago
-
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France3 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 57 minutes ago
-
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots7 minutes ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN33 minutes ago
-
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering37 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism37 minutes ago
-
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 14 in building collapse in S. Egypt2 hours ago