200 Corpses Found In Mass Grave In Syria's Raqa: Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two hundred corpses, including those of people believed to have been executed by the Islamic State group, were found near the Syrian city of Raqa, a local official and a war monitor said.

The mass grave contained the bodies of five men in orange jumpsuits of the kind typically worn by IS hostages, Yasser al-Khamees and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More bodies could be uncovered as search operations continue, Khamees said.

