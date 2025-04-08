200 Firefighters Battle Major Paris Inferno
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A major fire broke out in Paris on Monday close to a new court complex designed by Renzo Piano, sending smoke across the city and prompting authorities to urge the public to stay away from the zone.
A thick black cloud could be seen across the French capital as firefighters battled the blaze that ripped through one of the city's biggest recycling plants.
Around 60 fire trucks and 200 firefighters were at the scene, the fire brigade said, adding that there were no victims.
Flames lit up the night sky and authorities closed part of the main ring road around Paris to allow access to the burning building for fire-fighting vehicles.
"The building is completely gutted and destroyed," Geoffrey Boulard, mayor for the affected 17th arrondissement, told BFM television, but all staff inside had been evacuated.
"Fire fighters arrived very quickly, but the fire happened underground and then spread through the building," Boulard said.
