200 hydrogen-powered buses roll off assembly line in Yunnan

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 200 hydrogen-powered buses rolled off the assembly line Tuesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The buses are produced by Yunnan Wulong Auto Co., Ltd., marking great progress in the development of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the border province.

The company is the first enterprise in Yunnan to successfully develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. In 2018, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook acquired the company and injected 1 billion Yuan (around 145 million U.S. Dollars) to promote the development of all-electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Apart from the 200 hydrogen-powered buses, the company will deliver 47 electric buses to the city of Foshan in south China's Guangdong Province.The company aims to sell 2,000 NEVs in 2020, with an output value of 1.5 billion yuan.

Yunnan's NEV industry covers a number of product categories, including logistics vehicles, passenger vehicles, hybrid electric buses and hydrogen fuel cell buses. Several key projects related to the industry have been completed, according to Bao Jianbin, deputy director of the provincial Industry and Information Technology Department.