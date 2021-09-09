UrduPoint.com

200 Non-Afghans To Leave Kabul In First Airlift Since US Retreat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:14 PM

200 non-Afghans to leave Kabul in first airlift since US retreat

About 200 non-Afghans including Americans are to fly out of Kabul in the first airlift since the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover, a source in Doha said Thursday

Doha, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :About 200 non-Afghans including Americans are to fly out of Kabul in the first airlift since the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover, a source in Doha said Thursday.

"Not all 200 are US citizens. There are American citizens amongst the group departing Kabul to Doha," said the source, who was briefed on the operation.

Footage broadcast by Qatar's Al Jazeera tv showed families including women, children and elderly people waiting with suitcases at Kabul airport.

"We are very appreciative of the Qataris," one passenger told the channel, giving his nationality as Canadian.

The United States has said that only 100 or so US citizens remain in Afghanistan, but that thousands of Afghan allies who fear retribution failed to leave before the departure of the US military last week.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha United States Women TV All Airport

Recent Stories

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

10 minutes ago
 TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Mar ..

TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Marketing Dealers

34 minutes ago
 FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative fina ..

FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative financing in agricultural research

37 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab lauds sacrifices of Police martyrs

IGP Punjab lauds sacrifices of Police martyrs

3 minutes ago
 Cape Town opens memorial gardens in honor of those ..

Cape Town opens memorial gardens in honor of those lost to COVID-19

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.