200 Saudis Awarded King Abdulaziz Medal Of Third Class For Donating Organs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has approved the awarding of the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class to 200 Saudi citizens for donating life-saving organs.
