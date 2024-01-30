Open Menu

200 Saudis Awarded King Abdulaziz Medal Of Third Class For Donating Organs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has approved the awarding of the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class to 200 Saudi citizens for donating life-saving organs.

Saudi Citizens

