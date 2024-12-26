200 Students Qualify For Ibdaa Exhibition For Science And Engineering
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of education on Thursday announced the qualification of 200 students to the Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering, part of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2025).
These students were selected from among 480 participants in the recent regional exhibitions held as part of the fourth stage of the Olympiad.
The Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering, the final qualifying stage for the Olympiad, will be held at the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University Conference Center in Riyadh from February 2-6.
At this exhibition, the 200 finalists will compete for the opportunity to represent the Kingdom at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2025) and other international competitions.
This year, Ibdaa 2025 Olympiad witnessed unprecedented participation, with a record-breaking registration of 291,057 students.
