200,000 More Children Starving In Haiti Since March - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Approximately 200,000 more children in Haiti have been pushed into acute food insecurity since March due to political instability, an economic crisis and gang activity throughout the country with a total of 4.7 million people starving, the UN ReliefWeb portal said on Monday, citing the Save the Children Fund.

A total of 2.4 million children are now starving in Haiti, according to the ReliefWeb data. The report also showed that for the first time, more than 19.000 people, including 9.600 children, have been suffering from extreme starvation (level 5 hunger, the highest possible level, according to the UN classification) in Haiti.

"The situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating. Millions of children are going to bed hungry every night, and for the first time ever, we're seeing children face famine-like conditions," Save the Children's Country Director in Haiti Chantal-Sylvie Imbeault said.

The report also noted that the situation in Haiti has been complicated by the worst cholera epidemic since 2010. Since October 2, 6.800 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in the country.

"We urge the international community to continue providing support to fully address the country's humanitarian needs and ensure the children can fight cholera and hunger," the fund said.

The humanitarian situation in Haiti deteriorated after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 2021 that devastated major food-producing regions in the south-west of the country. Global food deficit, a long-lasting political crisis and growing transportation prices disrupted the national economy, resulting in severe hunger.

