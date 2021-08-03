UrduPoint.com

2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' To Protect Americans - Sherman

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:26 PM

2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' to Protect Americans - Sherman

The 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq is no longer needed to protect Americans from terrorism and to maintain a strong relationship with Iraq, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq is no longer needed to protect Americans from terrorism and to maintain a strong relationship with Iraq, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"The fact is, the 2002 AUMF is no longer necessary to protect the American people from terrorist threats, respond to attacks on our personnel or facilities overseas, to ensure the safety and security of our people, or to maintain our strong relationships with Iraq and other regional partners," Sherman told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Foreign Relations Committee is holding the hearing concerning the Biden administration's perspectives on the future of the 2002 AUMF for Iraq, which was initially passed by Congress to authorize military force against the then government of Saddam Hussein.

On Monday, Baghdad and Washington issued a joint statement announcing that US combat forces will be leaving Iraq by December 31 - a decision which also came amid the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Sherman said that the ongoing initiatives and activities by the departments of State and Defense would not be affected should Congress repeals the 2002 AUMF.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Afghanistan Senate Washington Iraq Baghdad Sherman December Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

17 seconds ago
 Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do Wh ..

Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What they Say - Khalilzad

18 seconds ago
 Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 20 ..

Dubai set to host major business events as Expo 2020 approaches

21 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 16 more lives in Punjab

Covid-19 claims 16 more lives in Punjab

24 seconds ago
 Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge ..

Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge of DG ANF

8 minutes ago
 Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assemb ..

Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.