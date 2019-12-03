UrduPoint.com
2010s Set To Be Hottest Decade In History: UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:48 PM

This decade is set to be the hottest in history, the United Nations said Tuesday in an annual assessment outlining the ways in which climate change is outpacing humanity's ability to adapt to it

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :This decade is set to be the hottest in history, the United Nations said Tuesday in an annual assessment outlining the ways in which climate change is outpacing humanity's ability to adapt to it.

The World Meterological Organization said global temperatures so far this year were 1.1 degrees Celsius (two degrees Farenheit) above the pre-industrial average, putting 2019 on course to be in the top three warmest years ever recorded.

