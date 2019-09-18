UrduPoint.com
2019 China Int'l Industry Fair Kicks Off In Shanghai

Wed 18th September 2019

2019 China Int'l Industry Fair kicks off in Shanghai

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The 21st China International Industry Fair (CIIF) opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, showcasing the country's latest industry development powered by smart and internet technologies.

Covering a total display area of 280,000 square meters, this year's CIIF has attracted more than 2,600 exhibitors, with 4,043 booths for overseas organizations. The five-day event is expected to receive over 170,000 visitors.

Nine professional theme shows on materials, advanced equipment, and integrated solutions along the whole industry chain of smart and green manufacturing have been set up.

More than 100 cutting-edge technologies and products will make their debut at the fair, including smart logistics vehicles, flexible robots, self-adaptive mechanical arms, as well as others in artificial intelligence, automation, industrial internet and digital factory.

Major communications service providers in the country will demonstrate their up-to-date applications of 5G technology in industry fields.

Launched in 1999, CIIF has become one of the most influential platforms for international trade, exchanges and cooperation on industrial scope.

