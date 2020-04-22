UrduPoint.com
2019 Domestic Tourism Spending Up 21.5%

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:25 PM

Turkey's domestic tourism expenditures surged 21.5% year-on-year in 2019, the country's statistical authority said Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's domestic tourism expenditures surged 21.5% year-on-year in 2019, the country's statistical authority said Wednesday.

Residents spent some 48.9 billion Turkish liras ($8.6 billion) on domestic trips last year, including individual and package tour expenditures, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

"While 91.9% of domestic tourism expenditures were individual with 44.9 billion lira ($7.9 billion), 8.1% were package tour expenditures with nearly 4 billion Turkish liras ($700 million)," TurkStat said.

Official figures showed domestic visitors made around 637 million overnight trips, while the average number of overnights was 8.

1 and average expenditures per trip totaled some 625 Turkish liras ($110).

TurkStat said nearly 61.4 million residents made domestic trips over the same period. The Primary purpose of domestic trips was visiting relatives, accounting for a 63.7% share of total trips.

The number two trip purpose was travel, leisure, vacation with 26.5%, and number three was health with 4.6%, TurkStat said. Domestic visitors mostly stayed at the homes of a friend or relative with 435.3 million overnights in 2019.

"'Own house took second place with 115.4 million overnights and 'hotel' took third place with 42.7 million overnights," it noted.

