UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2019 Fossil Fuel Subsidies Nearly $500 Bn: OECD/IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

2019 fossil fuel subsidies nearly $500 bn: OECD/IEA

Climate crisis notwithstanding, governments subsidised fossil fuels in 2019 to the tune of nearly half-a-trillion dollars, two intergovernmental agencies have jointly reported

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Climate crisis notwithstanding, governments subsidised fossil fuels in 2019 to the tune of nearly half-a-trillion Dollars, two intergovernmental agencies have jointly reported.

Subsidies for fossil fuel consumption alone declined $120 billion, or 27 percent, compared to 2018 due mainly to lower oil and gas prices, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) figures.

At the same time, subsidies for fossil fuel production -- in the form of cash, tax breaks and other credits -- increased across 44 rich and emerging economies in 2019 by 38 percent to $55 billion, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported.

Combined subsidies for both consumption and production last year totalled $478 billion in 77 economies, an 18 percent drop compared to the year before, the IEA and OECD said in a joint statement, released at the end of last week.

"The fiscal burden of subsidies means that fewer resources can be potentially devoted to other public funding, be it for clean-energy research, innovation or to strengthen social safety nets," Nathalie Girouard, head of the OECD's environmental performanceand information division, told AFP.

Related Topics

Oil Same Gas 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their ..

14 minutes ago

UAE to launch largest Arab programme to train Futs ..

26 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

47 minutes ago

London Landmark Reviewing Commission May Suggest R ..

5 minutes ago

Judo federation to hold online coaching course

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.