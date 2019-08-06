UrduPoint.com
2019 Sydney Science Festival Kick Off With Climate Change, Oceans And VR Technology

2019 Sydney Science festival kick off with climate change, oceans and VR technology

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The 2019 Sydney Science Festival began on Tuesday with over 200 events planned for the two-week-long event.

THE SYDNEY Produced by Australia's Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, the festival aims to "bring science to life" for young people and adults alike, by showcasing a diverse range of multidisciplinary exhibitions centered around technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

"Science and mathematics are both lenses that help us understand the world," festival ambassador Eddie Woo explained.

"You'll hear from some of the world's best researchers, you can get hands-on in our workshops and discover how science shapes our lives.

" "Hear from Nobel prize winner Elizabeth Blackburn on the science behind ageing, and panel experts on Australia's contribution to the next space race." "We will also celebrate 150 years of the periodic table and find out how the conversation on climate has changed and why kids are driving this." As well the opportunity to be transported to another part of the world with a range of educational Virtual Reality exhibitions, other highlights of this year's festival will include interactive discussions on oceanography.

The Festival will run until Aug. 18.

