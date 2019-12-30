UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2019 Was Hottest Year On Record For Russia: Weather Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief

This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

"This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations," the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, told Russian news agencies.

He said Moscow's average temperature for 2019 had hit 7.6-7.

7 degrees Celsius (45.7-45.9 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record by 0.3 degrees.

Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia as a whole.

Global warming has sent temperatures rising around the world, with the United Nations saying earlier this month that 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years on record.

Known for its notoriously harsh winters, Moscow has seen its warmest December in a century this year.

Related Topics

Weather Century World United Nations Moscow Russia Winters December 2019

Recent Stories

PTI did not take Karachi’s problems seriously, c ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest About 100 Foreigners Suspect ..

38 seconds ago

Court extends four days physical remand of child m ..

40 seconds ago

Capital gets two more shelter homes in Islamabad

41 seconds ago

China's takeout sector expected to exceed 600 bln ..

43 seconds ago

UAE leaders condole President Sisi on victims of P ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.