2020 Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk Canceled Due to COVID-19 - Economic Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Forum, which the Belarusian capital of Minsk was due to host next month, was canceled, Iya Malkina, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said on Wednesday.

"The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed this when it convened on Monday. Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, a decision was made not to hold the forum in December 2020," Malkina said at a briefing.