UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Eurasian Economic Forum In Minsk Canceled Due To COVID-19 - Economic Commission

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

2020 Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk Canceled Due to COVID-19 - Economic Commission

The Eurasian Economic Forum, which the Belarusian capital of Minsk was due to host next month, was canceled, Iya Malkina, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Forum, which the Belarusian capital of Minsk was due to host next month, was canceled, Iya Malkina, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said on Wednesday.

"The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed this when it convened on Monday. Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, a decision was made not to hold the forum in December 2020," Malkina said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Minsk December 2020

Recent Stories

Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promote ..

6 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

First EU Citizens May Be Vaccinated Against COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders to Convene in Video Format December 1 ..

5 minutes ago

 

46 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective Only Am ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.