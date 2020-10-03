2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) In this digest, we look at how President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis might impact the election, preparations for possible unrest on voting day, as well as legal battles.

Trump's reelection bid is under threat, experts say, after he tested positive for COVID-19, a development that could turn off independent voters in key swing states who are concerned how his condition might affect his performance. Such concerns could push voters to support Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is ahead nationally by over 6% and ahead slightly in 8 of the ten largest battleground states.

"For those who will actually vote on election day, it could be devastating if his bad health makes his ability to serve questionable. It makes poignant national security issues as well as Continuity of Government (COG) issues that should swing voters to Biden," California State University Emeritus Professor of politics Beau Grosscup told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday night, Trump announced via Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Trump will continue to work in his post and has no intention to let the coronavirus infection derail his campaign for re-election, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, dismissing a New York Times report that suggested the future of the Trump presidency may be in question.

"That may be the hope and the wish of The New York Times, but President Trump is the president of the United States and he's on the ballot. He's hard at work. He's put his head down. He's worked. He's continuing to do that. And he will all the way through November," McEnany said.

According to the White House statement, Trump will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed hospital for the next few days.

Trump is fatigued but in good spirits as of Friday afternoon after contracting the novel coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum.

As a precautionary measure, Trump has been given an 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail and he has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

First Lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache, Conley said, adding that the rest of the Trump family is well and tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump will postpone or move to virtual format all previously scheduled campaign events after his COVID-19 diagnosis, his campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the President's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed," Stepien said. "All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House."

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the statement said.

Biden issued a separate statement confirming that he tested negative and reminded the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.

US law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible social unrest related to the presidential election scheduled for November 3, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Justice Department currently plans to add officials in the FBI command center to coordinate the Federal response to any protest, riot or other disturbance related to the election, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Two rights groups and two voters have filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and several county election officials for limiting the number of ballot drop-off offices for the upcoming November 3 presidential election, court documents revealed on Friday.

"In the midst of an election that is already underway, forcing such new burdens on voters who relied on a different set of election rules to make their voting plan, is unreasonable, unfair and unconstitutional," the court document said.

On Thursday, Abbott issued an order to close the majority of ballot drop-off offices in the state, allowing only one site for each of the 254 counties. Abbott said he undertook this action to ensure transparency and enable the authorities to stop any potential illegal voting.