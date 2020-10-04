UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 US Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's condition remained the key issue of the presidential campaign. Despite some concerning signs for his health, the president running for the second term expressed confidence that he would resume campaign activity.

Trump said on Saturday that he was feeling "well" while undergoing treatment in hospital following his positive test for COVID-19, adding that the medical staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving care, are "amazing."

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told a media briefing that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.

However, a source familiar with Trump's health situation told reporters that the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours had been concerning. According to the source, the next 48 hours will be vital and Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Later on Saturday, Trump released a video on Twitter saying he plans to return to work soon.

"I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign," the president said, adding "We are going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you're gonna call it and we're gonna beat it soundly."

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden maintains his lead in national polls.

As of Saturday evening, according to the average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), the former vice president leads by 7.8 percent nationally, 50.5 to 42.7. Biden's lead nationally in the RCP average has hovered around seven points over the past 30 days - reaching no higher than 8 percent, yet falling no lower than 6 percent.

Moreover, Biden is in a much better position than Hillary Clinton was four years ago.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, The Hill reported citing a White House official.

Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley said earlier that the vice president is tested for COVID-19 every day.

Pence's health became critical after Trump's illness but the White House said that the president had not handed over his duties to Pence.

Police in Hilliard, Ohio are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred during a parade in support of US President Donald Trump, WCMH-TV reports.

A 911 call reporting a shot being fired from a black pickup truck with Trump and US flags came in at around 10:40 a.m. local time on Saturday (14:40 GMT), Hilliard police said as cited by WCMH-TV.

The pickup truck was also reported to have a US Marines sticker. A shot was fired from the pickup truck at another vehicle, the 911 caller said. According to Hilliard police, no one was injured as a result of the shooting incident.

After Trump largely refused to wear a mask in public and tested positive, his rival Joe Biden and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris once again emphasized the need to wear masks.

'Wearing a mask will protect you. But it will also protect those around you,' Biden tweeted on Saturday.

'Don't let up on wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying indoors as much as possible. Coronavirus is still with us and devastating our communities. Taking these easy steps could save your life,' Harris echoed.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter White House Hillary Clinton Trump Vehicle Wife Lead Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

10 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

11 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.