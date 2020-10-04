2020 US Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's condition remained the key issue of the presidential campaign. Despite some concerning signs for his health, the president running for the second term expressed confidence that he would resume campaign activity.

Trump said on Saturday that he was feeling "well" while undergoing treatment in hospital following his positive test for COVID-19, adding that the medical staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving care, are "amazing."

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told a media briefing that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.

However, a source familiar with Trump's health situation told reporters that the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours had been concerning. According to the source, the next 48 hours will be vital and Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Later on Saturday, Trump released a video on Twitter saying he plans to return to work soon.

"I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign," the president said, adding "We are going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you're gonna call it and we're gonna beat it soundly."

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden maintains his lead in national polls.

As of Saturday evening, according to the average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), the former vice president leads by 7.8 percent nationally, 50.5 to 42.7. Biden's lead nationally in the RCP average has hovered around seven points over the past 30 days - reaching no higher than 8 percent, yet falling no lower than 6 percent.

Moreover, Biden is in a much better position than Hillary Clinton was four years ago.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, The Hill reported citing a White House official.

Pence's Press Secretary Devin O'Malley said earlier that the vice president is tested for COVID-19 every day.

Pence's health became critical after Trump's illness but the White House said that the president had not handed over his duties to Pence.

Police in Hilliard, Ohio are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred during a parade in support of US President Donald Trump, WCMH-TV reports.

A 911 call reporting a shot being fired from a black pickup truck with Trump and US flags came in at around 10:40 a.m. local time on Saturday (14:40 GMT), Hilliard police said as cited by WCMH-TV.

The pickup truck was also reported to have a US Marines sticker. A shot was fired from the pickup truck at another vehicle, the 911 caller said. According to Hilliard police, no one was injured as a result of the shooting incident.

After Trump largely refused to wear a mask in public and tested positive, his rival Joe Biden and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris once again emphasized the need to wear masks.

'Wearing a mask will protect you. But it will also protect those around you,' Biden tweeted on Saturday.

'Don't let up on wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying indoors as much as possible. Coronavirus is still with us and devastating our communities. Taking these easy steps could save your life,' Harris echoed.