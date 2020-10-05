2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday to recuperate from COVID-19, with a top adviser predicting a quick recovery and return to campaigning before the November 3 election.

"If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course," Johns Hopkins Pulmonary Physician Brian Garibaldi told reporters while flanked by a team of doctors.

The president had been fever-free since Friday, when he was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after receiving supplemental oxygen for about an hour, White House physician Sean Conley said.

Cardiac, liver and kidney functions remained normal, physicians said. They declined to comment on the status of Trump's lungs - a Primary target of the virus.

Senior Trump campaign official Steve Cortes signaled plans for Trump to resume a vigorous schedule of events, as if the president would regain his health within days.

"He's on the DL [disabled list] right now but very very shortly he's going to be back in the game ... throwing 95 mile an hour fastballs, you can count on that," Cortes said, using a baseball analogy.

However, National Security adviser Robert O'Brien injected a note of caution, based on a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"The good news is the president feels very well and he actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he's going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time," O'Brien told CBS news.

Trump briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to greet his supporters gathered near the hospital on Sunday.

According to NBC video footage, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters and then returned back to the medical center. Trump waved from behind the closed window of a black SUV and did not get out of the vehicle.

He was wearing a face mask.

In a video released on Twitter on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID, I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school," Trump said.

With or without Trump as a keynote speaker, top campaign advisers pledged to wage an aggressive campaign in the coming month, relying on surrogates, including Vice President Mike Pence and the president's children, as well as virtual participation by the president from the White House.

"We're in a campaign. We have a month to go," campaign aide Jason Miller told ABC.

Pence will visit the state of Arizona and probably Nevada, he said. He's going to have a very full aggressive schedule as well as the first family," Miller added.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received another negative coronavirus test result, his campaign announced in a statement.

"Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the Sunday statement says.

According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday, Biden's lead nationally has nearly doubled since Tuesday's presidential debate, growing from 8 to 14 percent, surpassing the previous high of 11 points in July. The former vice president is now leading 53% to 39%, the poll revealed, in the wake of a debate in which Trump continually interrupted his rival.

One of the pollsters who conducted the survey, Hart Research's Jeff Horwitt, said the presidential debate clearly damaged Trump's standing against Biden, at least in the short term. 49% of voters said Biden won the debate compared to 24% for Trump with 17% who called it a tie. Trump lost ground to seniors and suburban women, who now back Biden by 27% and 25% respectively. Trump's 1-point pre-debate lead among men over 50 has turned into a 13-percent advantage for Biden, according to the survey.