2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The US vice presidential candidates in their first and only debate sparred over a range of issues including voter fraud on the same day the White House sounded the alarm that foreign hackers could change the tally on election day.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris attacked each other over the pandemic, Iran, climate change, police violence, and voter fraud on Wednesday night during their first and only debate less than a month before the November 3 presidential election.

There was much at stake given the final two presidential debates might be canceled due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Wednesday's debate was also unique because, out of an abundance of caution, organizers installed plexiglass shields between the two candidates.

The Trump administration is concerned foreign hackers will attack local US government websites to change vote totals during the November 3 election, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"My biggest concern on something that can happen on the Election Day - hackers hacking to the Secretary of State website to change vote totals," O'Brien said at the University of Nevada's William Boyd school of Law.

Russia, Iran and Chine are "leading influencers" on the US election, he added.

Tehran called these accusations untrue. Moscow and Beijing have both consistently refuted Washington's accusations of interference.

Republican officials have lost an attempt to limit early voting in the US state of Texas to only two weeks before the November 3 national elections, the state Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

"In re the State of Texas from Harris County; 14th Court of Appeals District motion to vacate stay order dismissed as moot, stay order issued September 15, 2020, lifted," the court announced in its decision.

Early voting in Texas will therefore start as originally scheduled on October 13, because of the Supreme Court ruling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was resorting to "harsh anti-Russia rhetoric," while President Donald Trump was in favor of boosting the bilateral relations.

"As for the candidate from the Democratic party, I can say we see quite a harsh anti-Russia rhetoric, Unfortunately, we are already used to it," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Russia does not anticipate any significant breakthroughs in its relations with the United States regardless of the outcome of the November presidential election, and believes only minor progress is possible, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I have to admit we should not expect any serious breakthroughs on the US-Russia track regardless of today's administration in the White House or the one that will be there after November 3," Antonov said. "We have to be ready that it will require a lot of time to stabilize US-Russia relations, to straighten these ties. And only then can we talk about a period of improvement in US-Russia relations... If we manage to achieve anything, these, of course, will be small but positive steps."

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will provide an accurate assessment of the US presidential election despite the pandemic's impact on the composition of the observer mission, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) spokesperson Katya Andrusz told Sputnik.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for ODIHR's election observation activities and we were unable to deploy a mission to the US general elections that was as comprehensive as we had planned, our observation will result in an accurate and objective assessment as in all other countries across the OSCE region in which we observe," Andrusz said on Wednesday.

Andrusz noted that OSCE observer mission to the US general election opened on September 29.