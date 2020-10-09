2020 US Election

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump refused to conduct the next presidential debate virtually as proposed by a commission given his COVID-19 diagnosis, while a new Gallup poll reveals that Republican voter confidence in a fair election has reached record lows.

BIDEN, TRUMP FIGHT OVER NOT DEBATING

Trump pulled out of his proposed second debate with Biden which had been scheduled for next Thursday, October 15. The president announced his decision after the debate organizing commission had announced it would be conducted as a "virtual" event to eliminate any risk of COVID-19 infection.

"I heard that the Commission a little while ago changed the debate style. And that's not acceptable to us," Trump told FOX news on Thursday. "I'm not going to do a virtual debate."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, meanwhile, will appear in a nationally televised town hall meeting on October 15 on the night he had been scheduled to debate Trump, his campaign said on Thursday.

REPUBLICANS DOUBT ELECTION FAIRNESS

Just 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the presidential election will be decided with accurate ballot tallies, tying the lowest level ever recorded for a major political party, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday. The poll comes as Trump repeatedly claims that mail-in ballots will result in massive voter fraud.

"The 11-percentage-point drop since 2018 in the national figure on confidence in election accuracy is largely driven by a 34-point drop among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The GOP's [Republican Party] current 44 percent level of confidence is the lowest Gallup has recorded for identifiers and leaners of either major political party in its trend dating back to 2004," a press release explaining the poll said.

PENCE-HARRIS DEBATE NEARLY BREAKS VIEWING RECORD

Wednesday evening's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris drew an audience of 57.9 million people, a notable increase compared to the audience in the 2016 vice presidential debate, the Nielsen marketing research firm revealed in a press release on Thursday.

The viewership in Wednesday night's debate was a 56 percent jump from the 37 million who tuned into the 2016 vice presidential debate, which made it the second largest audience ever for such event.

President Donald Trump plans to hold a monster "virtual" rally on Friday by hosting a three hour broadcast in a regular commentary show usually run by one of his strongest supporters, Rush Limbaugh, the veteran radio host said on Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history," Limbaugh said in a statement. "Be sure to tune in. You don't want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it."

Trump's doctor said in a letter released later in the day that the president will be safe to return to public engagements on Saturday.

The Canadian government is closely monitoring developments in the US presidential election campaign and preparing for any eventuality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"We are all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Trudeau said. "As we watch the American election unfold, we are, of course, going to be prepared for various eventualities but we are certainly hopeful that all will proceed smoothly."

